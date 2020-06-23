Mass closures warning, pilots protest and a new Irish unicorn

Tens of thousands of coronavirus-hit businesses are likely to go bankrupt within the next six months unless there is a “dramatic intervention” on the part of the Government, Ibec has warned.

There is a more positive viewpoint from Davy, which reckons the Irish economy should see a sharper bounce back following the Government’s decision to implement a speedier exit from lockdown.

Meanwhile, Charlie Taylor reports that Irish software company Workhuman has achieved unicorn status on foot of a new investment that values it at over ¤1 billion.

While the new boss at PTSB would no doubt welcome the unicorn to its customer base, Eamonn Crowley tells Joe Brennan that he has his sights set on lending to small businesses and generating more income from fees.

Almost 60 Cityjet pilots facing the possible loss of their jobs will protest at the Irish airline’s headquarters in Dublin today, claiming that the airline has outsourced their jobs. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Cantillon turns a quizzical eye to the programme for government, contactless payments and the Taoiseach’s latest comments on inheritance tax.

For her column this week, Laura Slattery considers the case for a minister with overall responsibility for the media across all mediums.

While you might expect high spirits in the drinks industry thanks to booming off-licence sales for the likes of gin, vodka and whiskey during lockdown, Charlie Taylor reports that it’s not a glass half-full attitude prevailing in the trade.

In personal finance Laura Slattery considers the economics of modern shopping, with its annual delivery fees, gift voucher rights and sterling mark-ups the new features of consumer retail habits.

Another feature covered this week is retirement, and how the coronavirus has put a financial squeeze on savings and investment plans, ultimately forcing some to reconsider their plans to exit the workforce.

Meanwhile, tackling reader queries, Dominic Coyle advises whether an aunt’s help in buying a home will impact on a reader’s unemployment income.

The Irish Times has also launched its Innovation Awards for 2020 with applications now invited. The awards will recognise innovations and bright ideas brought to market between January 1st, 2019 and May 30th of this year, across five categories. It’s free to enter so check out irishtimes.com/innovationawards.

