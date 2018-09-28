Many Irish wealthy declared less income than average industrial wage – C&AG

More than 80 of the country’s richest taxpayers declared taxable income less than the average industrial wage in 2015, according to a study by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Many of Ireland’s highest earners pay small amounts in income tax, it found, as they are either not obliged to declare much of their income for tax in Ireland, or are using tax credits and reliefs to sharply cut their bills.

The study by the Comptroller & Auditor General covered the Revenue’s taxation of more than 300 of the country’s richest people. Revenue defines high-net worth individuals as those with over €50 million in assets and the C&AG report shows a huge variation in the income tax paid by the 334 people who fell within this group.

For 2015, a total of €473 million in income tax was due from these taxpayers , representing 3.4 per cent of total income tax. However just ten taxpayers from the group were responsible for 85 per cent of this tax bill, meaning that many of the rest paid very little income tax.

The C&AG report said that 140 high net worth individuals, or 42 per cent of the total, had taxable income of less than €125,000. Of these, 83 taxpayers, or one in four of the total, had taxable income of less than the average industrial wage, which is just over €36,500. The report says that 90 taxpayers in the group paid income tax at a lower than the average taxpayer.

Reliefs and credits

The report showed that wealthy individuals use a range of reliefs and credits to reduce their tax bill, including capital allowances, used by business owners when they invest in assets like machinery and plant, loss reliefs, which are write-offs due to losses previously made on investments and double tax credits relating to money paid in taxes abroad.

High income earners may be liable to additional payments via the domicile levy, charged to some wealthy individuals at a rate of €200,000. However the report shows that the levy,introduced in 2010, applies to few individuals, with only 7 making returns in 2016.

All tax assessments relating to anti-avoidance schemes used by this group made by Revenue in 2016 resulted in litigation, the report found. The C&AG did make comments on some of the settlements made with taxpayers. One tax inquiry led to a yield of more than €10 million.

The Revenue allowed the taxpayer to deduct €270,000 from the bill to pay professional fees, but were unable to confirm to the C&AG “ that the professional fees had not been paid for tax avoidance advice in relation to the transactions challenged.” In another case a phased repayment scheme was agreed for 27 people involved in a tax avoidance scheme which the Revenue had challenged. The C&AG said consistent rules were needed for all taxpayers.