Makhlouf right to protect borrowers and banks from themselves

Governor’s comment that rules ‘are not going away’ must be welcomed

Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Gabriel Makhlouf. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Gabriel Makhlouf. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

 

Gabriel Makhlouf may not have won himself many friends in political and banking circles by presiding over a decision on Wednesday to maintain rules that limit most new mortgages to 3.5 times borrowers’ salary and also cap loans as a proportion of property values.

But he’s done the right thing to protect banks and borrowers from themselves at a time when many are still carrying the scars from the last crash and there are dark clouds on the horizon.

Makhlouf’s comments that the rules “are not going away” must also be welcomed when some would claim that they have done their job in reining in house price inflation – which isn’t the Central Bank’s objective, anyway.

The Central Bank’s own latest financial stability review, also published on Wednesday, highlights a number of risks facing the financial system and economy, most of which are external.

Brexit

The most obvious one is Brexit. The implications of a chaotic Brexit for Ireland are obvious. But even an orderly UK exit from the EU could lead to issues, as it could encourage excessive risk-taking and lead to an overheating of the economy at a time when it is already running at full tilt. The Irish unemployment rate, which peaked at 16 per cent in 2012, now stands at 4.8 per cent.

There is also a real danger that a financial shock, following a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates and easing of credit standards in parts of the global debt market, could hit asset prices globally. Irish house prices would not be immune.

Some groups, including Brokers Ireland and the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, were out in force on Wednesday complaining about how the mortgage rules are fuelling a “rental trap”, where would-be homeowners can’t build up a necessary deposit to get a loan.

There’s no doubt this is a major societal issue. But it’s not the main concern of the Central Bank, whose job it is to maintain financial stability of borrowers and banks.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.