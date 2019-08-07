Makhlouf ‘looking forward’ to starting at Central Bank

Gabriel Makhlouf, the incoming governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, made clear he intends to take up his role despite a controversy which dogged the end of his tenure as New Zealand’s top treasury official.

In June, Mr Makhlouf escaped dismissal with a rebuke from authorities for failing to take responsibility for a security breach around sensitive budget information in New Zealand. He was appointed as central bank governor in May, and takes up the role next month.

In a letter to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, published on the Department of Finance website on Wednesday in Dublin, he said he accepts that he could have described the incident “more clearly and with a different emphasis.”

“I am pleased my honesty, integrity and political neutrality were not in question,” he wrote, adding he was a “dedicated” public servant who looked forward to taking up his role in Dublin.

Mr Makhlouf is the country’s first non-Irish governor, and his appointment continued a trend of hiring foreigners with international experience for central banks in recent years.

