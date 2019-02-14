Machinery business plans 80 new jobs in Dungannon

A Co Tyrone manufacturer plans to create 80 new jobs as part of an £8 million (€9 million) investment programme.

Dungannon-based EDGE Innovate, which designs and manufactures material-handling and recycling machinery, plans to develop a new factory and increase its workforce as part of a four-year programme to grow exports.

Darragh Cullen, managing director of EDGE Innovate, said the company has seen a growing demand for its products. It recently won a contract valued at £750,000 from a major engineering group based in Oman.

Mr Cullen believes its investment project will mean the company is “able to capitalise on demand with additional space, equipment and people needed to achieve our export targets”.

25 years

The Dungannon firm, which has been in business more than 25 years, has exported its machinery to customers in more than 38 countries around the globe. All of its equipment is made in Tyrone.

Invest NI, the North’s regional development agency, is backing the expansion with a package of support worth more than £957,000.

Alastair Hamilton, Invest Northern Ireland chief executive, said the new roles would generate almost £2 million annually in additional salaries.