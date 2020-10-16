Low income families fare best under Budget 2021 - ESRI

Low income families will benefit most from measures outlined in Budget 2021 earlier this week, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Research presented to the think-tank’s post-budget briefing said that, compared to the usual practice of indexing the tax-benefit system in line with inflation, the tax and welfare measures announced by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will lead to a small 0.2 per cent increase in households’ disposable income overall, but twice that amount for households whose income is in the bottom 20 per cent across the State.

“While increases to the carbon tax and tobacco duty disproportionately affect lower income households, these [households] gain significantly from increases to social welfare payments for adults with children and those living alone,” the ESRI researchers said.

It said the increases “were sufficiently large to reverse the regressive impact of increases to indirect taxes and result in an overall distributionally progressive budget”.

They said the Budget 2021 measures built on action taken earlier in the year which cushioned the incomes of those affected by pandemic related job losses.

“Without these, disposable incomes would have fallen by 7 per cent overall,” it said.

The ESRI says the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) played a major role in reducing income losses from 7 per cent to 3 per cent, on average.

“Budget 2021 has continued this trend, with income losses expected to be cushioned by a further 0.2 per cent on average,” the researchers said.

It said that income inequality and poverty rates would have increased significantly in the absence of Covid-related policy supports, such as the PUP and EWSS, and its predecessor the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Bit it warned that the withdrawal of the PUP and EWSS in spring 2021 “may lead to increases in income inequality and poverty rates in the absence of a labour market recovery”.

“If Covid-related supports are withdrawn, specific groups such as the young and low-income families may lose substantially and more targeted measures may be needed to support their incomes beyond spring 2021,” said Claire Keane, a senior research office at the ESRI.