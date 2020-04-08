Lockdown exit: How can the economy reopen without big health risks?
Smart Money: The most likely approach is to take it slowly
The normally bustling Dame Lane in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Austria is gingerly moving towards reopening the economy.
Rigorous cleaning will be needed in all workplaces and in some cases protective clothing may be needed for those undertaking this.
The coronavirus pandemic is leading to significant economic costs. Attributing these costs to the shutdown is the wrong way of thinking about it - the restrictions are needed to control the pandemic. And succeeding in doing this is the vital step to economic recovery as well.
So as we consider the possible exit strategy from the restrictions, the challenge is trying to work out how to gradually reopen the economy, while minimising the risk.