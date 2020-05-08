Loan enquiries fall as households move to conserve cash

Loan inquiries fell by 20 per cent in March compared to the previous month according to new Central Bank data which lays bare the extent of the troubles facing lenders.

Coinciding with the increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19, and the introduction of containment measures, credit inquiries declined in March. By mid-April enquiries had fallen further, averaging about 2,000 per day compared with about 5,800 per day in February.

The Central Bank has published data based on lender enquiries on the central credit register. Movements in the data provides early insights into the profile of new loan demand as the economic climate evolves, the Central Bank said, noting that the data has some limitations.

Mortgage applications

Enquiries related to new mortgage applications for individuals fell by almost a fifth between February and March. The Central Bank said that if such trends continue, “there may be implications for demand in the housing market in the coming months”. Nevertheless, other data indicates that sales at an advanced stage may be proceeding.

Personal loan enquiries, which accounted for half of all enquiries in March, fell by about 25 per cent over the month as households avoid taking on new debt. That can also be seen by fewer applications for new credit cards and car finance products during the month. “A precautionary pullback from non-essentials could explain these trends,” the regulator said.

An area of growth was in enquiries related to business overdrafts. Additionally, following school closures on March 12th, the bank saw enquiries related to personal overdrafts rise, but they have since reduced.

Company financing

In stark contrast to consumers, company financing needs rose by one-fifth in March, mainly owing to overdraft requests. By mid-April, that had fallen back.

Business overdraft enquiries increased significantly from mid-March following the initial government announcement, and peaked in the final week of March with a 280 per cent increase compared to the final week of February.

Lenders made enquiries on an average of 185 overdrafts each day during the final week of March, markedly up on an average of 60 each day during the last week of February, the Central Bank said.

Loan applications for other forms of business credit such as term loans, leasing arrangements and hire purchase agreements fell in the week immediately following the closures of schools, childcare facilities, and pubs.