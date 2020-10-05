Level 5 shutdown would be final nail in the coffin for many businesses

Shutting large parts of business down again would cause major damage to the economy in the coming weeks and raise real questions about our ability to operate in any normal way with Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands of people would move back from work to the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and the jobs crisis would deepen as many of these would not easily get back to work.

The dilemma is the same as it has been from day one.

The numbers on the PUP have fallen from 600,000 at peak to around 217,000 now, a drop of 380,000. Depending on what sectors are deemed essential, many of these would move back on to supports in a new shutdown.

And business sources warn that this number on the PUP could swell further as jobs supported by the revised wage subsidy scheme might no longer be viable. Unemployment, including PUP recipients, would shoot back over 20 per cent.

The entire context for next week’s budget would change and the Government’s attempt to chart a way to keep the economy largely open even as Covid-19 circulates would be in tatters.

Already business planning has been turned upside down by the sudden and unexpected escalation over the weekend and the news has dealt a very heavy blow to business confidence. Ibec’s chief executive Danny McCoy said in a statement that it was “intolerable that, after six months, we are still receiving both vague and changing criteria to advance such serious restrictions”.

The immediate problem for the Government is that even a compromise position of Level 4 means that all but essential parts of the economy have to close. This would immediately thrown hundreds of thousands out of work and back on the PUP in sectors like construction, non-food retail, personal services like hairdressing, leisure and parts of manufacturing .

Some of these sectors will be urgently seeking reassurance that they will be considered “ essential” and allowed to operate.

Construction, for example, is employing 150,000 people on 1,100 sites and its work in areas like housing is important. But in the original lockdown, it was not classified as essential. Those in non-food retail, personal services and leisure would appear to have little chance of avoiding closure for several weeks, if the original plan for Level 4 or 5 is followed.

Retail Ireland, the Ibec group, said a shutdown would have “a devastating impact on thousands of businesses and jobs”. In the run-up to the key Christmas trading period, non-grocery trade would move almost exclusively online with the majority of spending leaving the State, it said.

A key problem, business sources say, is that many of these companies will not quickly reopen – and some will not reopen at all. Construction sites, if closed, might struggle to reopen in November and most hotels might just shut for the winter, they say.

Balance sheets are already under huge pressure and cash reserves have dwindled. Recent Central Bank research has shown that, while Government supports have helped, many SMEs are still in real finance distress – and now they face a further heavy shock. Some will just close.

The Government will come under immediate pressure to come forward with revived supports. Pressure to restore the PUP to €350 a week will build further.

In addition, many jobs, particularly in the retail sector, had been supported by the temporary wage subsidy scheme, now the employment wage subsidy scheme. The lower level of payment under the new scheme, combined with another month of shutdown, could push many to the wall and lead to a further surge on to the PUP.

Calls for other business supports to be extended or increased will also build. Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland, said that if extensive new restrictions are introduced, an extensive support programme will be urgently needed.

Questions will also be raised about the expiry of the six month period of mortgage breaks. Many of those who had availed of this will now be thrown out of work again.

So the Government is in a bind. A week out from the Budget 2021 – a set-piece designed to build confidence that the economy could operate “with” Covid-19 – it has been called on to close large parts of business again. It changes the context of the budget completely, as there will now be additional major demands for new supports. Budget and growth figures for this year – and next – will have to be redone.

Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath had hoped to unveil estimates for the deficit that would be better than had been anticipated and to look to 2021 as a year when some kind of stability might be found. Now economic confidence has been given another big shock by the emergence of NPHET’s latest recommendations.

Business voices believe the scale of the proposed shutdown is completely disproportionate. The dilemma, as it has been from day one, is that the economy needs Covid-19 under control but shutting down large parts of it to achieve this threatens huge longer-term damage.

The Government, faced with warnings on the other side of the argument about the vulnerability of the health service, faces a huge call.