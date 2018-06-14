Less than 15,000 homes built in Republic last year - CSO

Just under 15,000 new homes were built in the Republic last year, less than previously thought, according to a new measure developed by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s “new dwellings completions” series shows a total of 14,446 new housing units were constructed in 2017, representing a year-on-year increase of nearly 46 per cent.

The total, however, was less than the 19,271 electricity connections figure, which the Department of Housing traditionally uses to estimate new building completions.

The CSO’s figures show the number of new dwellings completed declined from 6,994 in 2011 to a post-crash low of 4,575 in 2013. Since then housing completions have begun to rise.

However experts have long claimed the Government’s official figures are unreliable.

The Department of Housing traditionally uses ESB metering data as a proxy to count new homes, the logic being that developers will not bring a house to market until it is connected to the grid.

However, the overhang of so-called ghost estates from the boom has muddied the picture with many units built previously coming back into stock, effectively exaggerating the true level of supply.

The CSO has now been tasked with drumming up more accurate numbers.

The agency’s new series, which will be produced on a quarterly basis and dates back to 2011, utilises electricity connections data.

However, it will adjust these figures with stamp duty and Building Energy Ratings (BER) data along with information from the latest population census and the GeoDirectory property database.

The CSO’s Kevin Culhane said:”There has been much debate around the reliability of the data analysing the number of new dwellings completions in Ireland”.

“The core problem has been that no single, authoritative data source exists.”