Lagging home sales likely to halt upswing in supply, Goodbody says

Goodbody says its forecast for 24,000 housing completions next year is unlikely to materialise because of a slowdown in the market.

“With unsold stock rising due to lagging private new home sales, the risks remain tilted to the downside to our completions forecast of 24,000 for 2020,” it said in it latest housebuilding tracker.

The report indicated housing completions were up by 34 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, bringing the total so far this year to 15,400.

Goodbody, which uses building energy regulation (BER) data to compile its figures, said the full-year 2019 outturn may modestly exceed its forecast of 21,000 units.

Several agencies, including the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), estimate that annual housing demand in the Irish market is between 30,000 and 35,000.

Goodbody’s report said “a surge” in housebuilding in Dublin’s commuter belt contributed most to the growth in new dwellings, noting that in the thid quarter I new dwelling completions grew by 57 per cent year on year in the Dublin’s commuter counties. In contrast, completions grew by just 9 per cent in Dublin.

The report also noted that apartments represent a growing share of residential completions. It estimated that apartment completions grew by 78 per cent year on year to 1,100 units. “Given the costs of apartment delivery, viability appears only to be achieved in the higher-priced market of Dublin, resulting in a sprawl of lower density housing outside the capital,” it said.

Goodbody’s report, however, said the higher end market in Dublin continues to be weak.

Separate analysis of housing transactions points to strength at the more affordable parts of the market and weakness at price points above €500,000, it said.

New home sales grew by 1 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, with sales above €500,000 down by 17 per cent (-24 per cent in Dublin) and sales below €500,000 up by 4 per cent (-11 per cent in Dublin).

Property companies continue to outperform the rest of the market in terms of sales achieved in the year to date. Goodbody said this was a function of the larger proportion of its homes being in the lower price brackets, a function of their land banks.