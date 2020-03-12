A sharp jolt downwards in economic activity will now happen as the Government increases the level of its response. There are already signs of slower spending in some areas – on holidays, restaurants and so on – and indications that business life is slowing. The unprecedented measures now announced will accelerate this significantly, as well as causing operational difficulties for many companies, notably for those with staff who need to mind children who are off school.

There are three vital questions, in economic terms. How long will this last for – and in the short term what happens after March 29th, when the current measures are due to end? When the worst is over, will there still be sufficient concerns to worry people enough to limit their spending, or to lead businesses to hold off investment and hiring – or re-hiring? And what lasting economic damage – bankrupt companies, jobs lost, pressure on business finances and so on – will be left in its wake?