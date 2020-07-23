July stimulus: Surprise tax cut and help-to-buy scheme expanded

The Government has sprung a surprise tax cut, with the main rate of VAT cut from 23 per cent to 21 per cent in the €7 billion “July Jobs” stimulus plan. The tax cut will be in place from September this year to February 2021.

The help-to-buy scheme has also been expanded with homebuyers using the progamme now entitled to a tax relief of €30,000, an increase of €10,000.

The “Staycation Subsidy”, which will allow people who spend €625 to claim back in an income tax credit worth €125, with consumers able to upload their receipts to an app on their phone in order to claim the credit.

As reported this morning by The Irish Times, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be extended until next April, but the rates will be cut from September, and it will also be closed to new applicants from then.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) is also being extended to the end of March next year, but will be recast a a new scheme from September.

The bike to work scheme is being extended, while there will significant investment in cycling and walking vacilities, €10 million for the arts and €10 million for tourism. A range of new training and employment grants are included for individuals and businesses, as well as incentives to take on apprentices.

‘Unprecented times’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the package is an “unprecedented set of measures required by unprecedented times”.

Speaking on Thursday, he said over the past five months 2,310 people on the island have lost their lives, and that “for their loved ones, the impact of this terrible virus will always be with them”.

He said the health of Irish people would be the first priority of the Government, but also that the impact of the virus had unleashed a recession more “rapid and dramatic” than ever before recorded.

“We now need to move to a new agenda,” he said, which would “limit the damage of the pandemic but also moves on to build a sustainable and inclusive recovery”.

He said the package was bolstered by a wider European backdrop where Brussels had agreed a rescue package for the EU economy, and beneficial market conditions that made the borrowing necessary to fund the package accessible.

It included more than 50 individual measures amounting to additional expenditure of €5.2 billion, he said.

Mr Martin said the package included placing direct subsidies to business on a new and permanent footing, the introduction of longer term income supports, an expanded and extended waiver of commercial rates, and a retraining programme.

A wide range of measures, he said, would be implemented to fast track environmental, economic, social and cultural initiatives. Capital funding would be provided to all schools, and there will be increased funding for town and city centres, as well as a widespread programme retrofitting.

He said work on the wider economic plan “will proceed at place, ready for implementation later this year”.

“An ambitious and comprehensive response to an unprecedented crisis felt by every family, business and individual in the country,” he said.

“The greatest strength of our country has always been the skills of our people … our determination is to work in partnership with the Irish people” in an effort to protect and create jobs.

Unemployment payment

As part of the package after September there will be three rates, based on pre-unemployment earnings, instead of the current two.

There will be a new top rate of €300 a week, a middle rate of €250, and the basic €203 per week rate, equivalent to the regular rate of unemployment benefit.

The long-awaited plan was published by the Government in Dublin Castle after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday with a package that included capital spending, welfare and employment supports, grants and tax cuts.

The TWSS scheme initially it will be extended through a relaunch in September to allow employers to claim the subsidy for taking on new or seasonal employees, as well as claiming a subsidy for existing staff.

This support will run into 2021, but the Government is also expected to signal its intention to introduce a longer-term short-time working scheme to support companies in difficulty to retain staff on a part-time basis. This measure is also aimed at dealing with the fallout from Brexit.

CGT change ruled out

Meanwhile, cuts to Capital Gains Tax will not form part of the Government’s €7 billion stimulus plan.

Discussions between the coalition parties continued until late last night, but the objections of the Green Party to the proposed cut could not be overcome.

The CGT cut was proposed by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe as part of the plan, and was supported by Fianna Fáil who had first proposed the idea during the general election campaign. However, the Green Party objected to the proposal, according to political sources.

Sources added, however, that the idea may be reconsidered in the autumn as part of the budget process.

It is understood that the proposal was for a cut in capital gains tax – currently set at 33 per cent – to perhaps 25 per cent for a limited period to stimulate business activity.

Sources cited a previous cut from 40 per cent to 20 per cent by then finance minister Charlie McCreevy in the late 1990s which saw a surge in commercial activity and the yield from the tax doubling.