July stimulus: Covid payment to be extended until April 2021 but closed to new applicants

The pandemic unemployment payment is to be extended until next April, but will be closed to new applicants in September, after which it will be wound down with recipients eventually transferring to normal unemployment benefit, it is understood.

After September there will be three rates, based on pre-unemployment earnings, instead of the current two. There will be a new top rate of €300 a week, a middle rate of €250, and the basic €203 per week rate, equivalent to the regular rate of unemployment benefit.

The changes are expected to be announced on Thursday afternoon when the Government unveils its July stimulus plan to boost Ireland’s economy as it struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited plan will be published by the Government in Dublin Castle at about 4.30pm after a Cabinet meeting, with a package that will include capital spending, welfare and employment supports, grants and tax cuts. In a boost to the domestic hotel and restaurant industry, the plan is expected to include a “staycation voucher” scheme where consumers will be able to claim a tax refund of up to €125 when they spend in the region of €600 on accommodation, food or non-alcoholic drinks.

There will also be a major revamp of the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS). Initially it will be extended through a relaunch in September to allow employers to claim the subsidy for taking on new or seasonal employees, as well as claiming a subsidy for existing staff. This support will run into 2021, but the Government is also expected to signal its intention to introduce a longer-term short-time working scheme to support companies in difficulty to retain staff on a part-time basis. This measure is also aimed at dealing with the fallout from Brexit.

To put it on a permanent footing, it is understood that revenue is likely to be raised through an increase in employers’ PRSI , currently charged at 11.05 per cent on most earnings.

It is likely to be based on the German “kurzarbeit” – or short-time working – scheme, under which the State supports the earnings of people who have been put on short-term work during periods of economic difficulty.

CGT change ruled out

Meanwhile, cuts to Capital Gains Tax will not form part of the Government’s €7 billion stimulus plan.

Discussions between the coalition parties continued until late last night but the objections of the Green Party to the proposed cut could not be overcome.

The CGT cut was proposed by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe as part of the plan, and was supported by Fianna Fáil who had first proposed the idea during the general election campaign. However, the Green Party objected to the proposal, according to political sources.

Sources added, however, that the idea may be reconsidered in the autumn as part of the budget process.

It is understood that the proposal was for a cut in capital gains tax – currently set at 33 per cent – to perhaps 25 per cent for a limited period to stimulate business activity.

Sources cited a previous cut from 40 per cent to 20 per cent by then finance minister Charlie McCreevy in the late 1990s which saw a surge in commercial activity and the yield from the tax doubling.