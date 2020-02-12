Julie Sinnamon to step down as chief executive of Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon is to step down from the role later this year, the State agency has said.

The organisation said it will begin the process for a successor shortly with Ms Sinnamon due to stay with the agency to ensure an orderly transition.

Prior to her appointment as chief executive in November 2013, Julie Sinnamon held a number of senior public sector positions, spanning a 30 year career in Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

Ms Sinnamon said it has been an honour to lead the state agency and that she would continue to devote her efforts while with the organisation to help clients achieve further success in global markets

Enterprise Ireland chairman Terence O’Rourke paid tribute to Ms Sinnamon saying she had made a “hugely significant contribution” to the agency.