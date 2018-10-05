John FitzGerald: Budget should tax emissions and property – not incomes

The hospitality sector is booming – it’s time to raise the 9% VAT rate

John FitzGerald

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has much to ponder as he puts the finishing touches to Budget 2019. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has much to ponder as he puts the finishing touches to Budget 2019. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The budget performs a number of important roles. It provides for the financing of the public services in the coming year and it is also a key instrument to manage economic growth.

In addition, the budget should also lay the groundwork for longer-term objectives, guarding against the risk of unpleasant surprises, and providing for the implementation of necessary investment.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.