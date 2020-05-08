Italy told borrowing for Covid-19 crisis will not require austerity measures

Italy will not be obliged to impose austerity if it borrows funds from the European Union’s bailout fund to bolster its finances as it faces a record economic blow from the Coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission has outlined. The EU’s executive body will only monitor if funds are used “to cover direct and indirect healthcare costs, reflecting the only conditionality attached to the credit line,” commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Paolo Gentiloni wrote in a letter. It was addressed to Eurogroup president and Portuguese finance minister Mário Centeno as he prepares to convene a video conference of the euro zone area’s finance ministers on Thursday to discuss a recovery plan to dig the bloc out of what is forecast to be its greatest ever slump.

Conditions

Mr Dombrovskis and Mr Gentiloni requested that the ministers endorse their letter, which spells out that the usual bailout conditions to balance public accounts will not be applied if any member state borrows from the fund to help manage the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. An ability to borrow bailout funds with less strict conditions as long as spending relates to health costs was one of the compromise measures reached by the finance ministers to break a deadlock over how to fund the recovery plan.

However, there remains public wariness towards taking bailout funds in Italy, due to the experience of austerity that followed the last crisis. Rome has led hard-hit Mediterranean states in pushing for greater economic integration in the euro zone through the issuance of shared debt, and for grants of aid rather than loans that would add to their already high debt burdens. But a group of northern states led by the Netherlands opposes this, as they are wary of greater economic integration and have strong public opposition to the idea of ending up on the hook for weaker economies.

Imbalances

The pandemic threatens to exacerbate economic imbalances in the euro zone, and the European Central Bank has embarked on a mass bond-buying programme to bid down the borrowing costs of weaker states and avoid countries like Italy spiralling into a debt crisis. The commission has been charged with designing a proposal for recovery fund, which is expected to involve borrowing from financial markets against guarantees by member states, due to be presented to member states for consideration in the coming weeks. Ahead of the video conference, Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio called for a recovery fund to be agreed urgently and said that a “structural” response was required. “The health emergency has confronted the European Union with the most severe economic crisis in its history. The response we are giving and will give will inevitably define the future of the Union,” Mr Di Maio said in an address to the European University Institute’s State of the Union Conference. “Further measures are urgently needed. A quantum leap must be made by defining a structural response by the Union. . . The EU economic response to the crisis, to which I referred earlier, must help us to reflect on the incomplete nature of our Economic and Monetary Union.”