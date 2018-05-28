Italian markets rally on veto of eurosceptic finance minister

Italian bonds, stocks and the euro rallied on Monday after President Sergio Mattarella rejected a eurosceptic candidate for economy minister, prompting the anti-establishment 5-Star and League parties to abandon plans to form a government.

But analysts warned that the rally could prove short-lived with new elections now likely, adding more uncertainty to the political situation in the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Mr Mattarella is expected to ask former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli on Monday to head a stopgap government amidst political and constitutional turmoil. He is meeting Mr Cottarelli this morning, an official said.

Mr Mattarella’s refusal to accept Paolo Savona as economy minister, because the 81-year-old had threatened to pull Italy out of the euro, boosted sentiment towards the currency.

“We are seeing a decent relief rally in European markets, starting with the euro overnight, with the risk of an anti-euro finance minister in Italy being averted,” said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister, though he added it should be put in the context of Friday’s heavy sell off in Italian assets.

On Monday, the euro rallied 0.6 per cent to $1.1728 at one stage, pulling itself above six and a half month lows. It strengthened 0.8 per cent against the Swiss franc , bouncing sharply from near three-month lows.

Italian 10-year government bond yields dropped 10 basis points to 2.35 per cent in early trade, coming off one-year highs, while two-year yields fell as much as 17 basis points and were set for their biggest daily drop in three years, coming off three and a half year highs hit on Friday.

The closely-watched premium of Italian 10-year bond yields over their German equivalent – considered one of lowest risk investments in the world – narrowed 12 basis points from Friday’s close at 193.7 basis points.

The FTSE MIB climbed 1.4 per cent as financials and utilities surged. Italy’s banks index jumped 3.1 per cent, set for its biggest gain since January. Unicredit, UBI Banca, Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo rose 2.2 to 2.8 per cent.

However, market participants warned that the rally could prove short-lived as the League, under Matteo Salvini, might improve its performance from the last, inconclusive elections in March that led to months of political wrangling.

“We go into new election and Mr Salvini could emerge as a stronger figure at the end of that. It’s quite telling that Moody’s highlighted structural risks on Friday,” said Mr Leister of Commerzbank.

The credit rating agency said on Friday it may downgrade Italy’s sovereign debt, citing risks of weakened public finances and a row back on past reforms.

Gilles Guibout, portfolio manager at Axa IM in Paris, also said he believes a market rebound won’t last. “We need to understand what could be the outcome of a new vote but what’s clear is that Europe will be at the centre of the debate of the next campaign,” he said. – Reuters