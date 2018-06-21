It’s an Amazon jobs bonanza now but the past was a jungle
Caveat: We shouldn’t forget painful memories of dark times when there were no jobs
Kate O’Connell TD, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Amazon Web Service Ireland country manager Mike Beary and Martin Shanahan at the opening of the AWS new office in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
The strangely muted reaction this week to the news that Amazon is creating 1,000 new highly-skilled jobs in Dublin is the surest proof yet that the economy is back purring like a tiger after a bucket of milk. It’s amazing how quickly the lack of want can make us forget.
The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, welcomed the jobs news with a low-key speech at Amazon delivered in his own strangely-muted, inimitable fashion: "[They] are exactly the kind of jobs we are looking for." As opposed to the kind of jobs we don't want at all, presumably. And that was pretty much it.