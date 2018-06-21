It’s an Amazon jobs bonanza now but the past was a jungle

Caveat: We shouldn’t forget painful memories of dark times when there were no jobs

Mark Paul

Kate O’Connell TD, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Amazon Web Service Ireland country manager Mike Beary and Martin Shanahan at the opening of the AWS new office in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Kate O’Connell TD, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Amazon Web Service Ireland country manager Mike Beary and Martin Shanahan at the opening of the AWS new office in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

The strangely muted reaction this week to the news that Amazon is creating 1,000 new highly-skilled jobs in Dublin is the surest proof yet that the economy is back purring like a tiger after a bucket of milk. It’s amazing how quickly the lack of want can make us forget.

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, welcomed the jobs news with a low-key speech at Amazon delivered in his own strangely-muted, inimitable fashion: “[They] are exactly the kind of jobs we are looking for.” As opposed to the kind of jobs we don’t want at all, presumably. And that was pretty much it.

#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break
The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.