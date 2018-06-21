The strangely muted reaction this week to the news that Amazon is creating 1,000 new highly-skilled jobs in Dublin is the surest proof yet that the economy is back purring like a tiger after a bucket of milk. It’s amazing how quickly the lack of want can make us forget.

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, welcomed the jobs news with a low-key speech at Amazon delivered in his own strangely-muted, inimitable fashion: “[They] are exactly the kind of jobs we are looking for.” As opposed to the kind of jobs we don’t want at all, presumably. And that was pretty much it.

