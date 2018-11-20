Is this Dublin’s most expensive new apartment launch?

On-site concierge, cinema, 24-hour security, professional gym, resident lounges, business suites, games room, chef’s kitchen; and all for the princely sum of €3,300 a month. Capital Dock, Ireland’s tallest residential building in the heart of Dublin’s docklands, may be billing itself as a five-star location, but it’s also looking to charge five-star rents.

Yes, you’ll likely need to be earning at least €100,000 a year - if not a lot more - to stomach the cost of a unit at the 22-storey Capital Dock and enjoy the convenience of getting your Amazon deliveries handled by the on-site concierge, or enjoying a separate “elegant dining area for hosting your special dinner parties”.

Built by Kennedy Wilson as part of a joint venture with the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) and Toronto-headquartered Fairfax Financial Holdings, work on the site began back in 2015, and Kennedy Wilson has just started marketing the 190 apartments.

A combination of one,two and three beds, the residential units will be available to rent from January 2019, with rents for two-beds at the development said to start at €3,300 a month for a 12-month minimum lease. Rents at this level are likely to set a new record not just for the area, but the city as a whole. Targeted at nearby Googlers and tech workers, or Brexit émigrés looking for a city base as they commute between Dublin and London, short term leases or fully serviced options are also available, while the monthly rent doesn’t include a car parking space. Rather, these can be leased to residents under a separate license agreement.

At the nearby Marker development on Grand Canal Dock for example, property investment company Ires Reit has two-beds for rent for €2,716. While pent-houses in the area may garner more than €3,300 a month, Capital Dock’s plans to deliver “superior living accomodation” means that even standard units at the development will have penthouse prices.

And rents could fluctuate at the residence; as a new development, built since December 2016, landlord Kennedy Wilson won’t be subject to rent rules, which limit price increases to 4 per cent a year.

The apartments are part of a broader campus which will have over 690,000 square feet of new mixed-use space, including offices for US investment bank JP Morgan and recruitment group Indeed, and more than 1.5 acres of public park space. It will also have a substantial retail and leisure element, with a flagship restaurant and bar with a terrace, a gourmet grocer and additional artisanal food and beverage offerings expected to open in the new year. The site is expected to have some 2,000 apartments upon completion.