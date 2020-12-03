Is remote working here to stay after the Covid-19 crisis is over ?
Smart Money: More flexible working is likely, but what will it mean for your life?
Working from home: Companies have found that the work gets done, but what happens when the Covid-19 crisis is over?
Some things are better done face to face.
Around one in six want to go back to the office full time, while around one in four want to work exclusively from home.
Vaccines are coming. So what will this mean for the life of the office worker? A more flexible future looks certain. But there is a big unanswered question: will you be back in the office most of the time, say three or more days a week, or will you be working from home most of the time and attending the office for specific things, like training, key meetings and so on ?
The future will look different. Some call it blended working, some a hybrid model, but we are not yet sure what it will look like. So what are the experts saying?