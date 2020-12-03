Is remote working here to stay after the Covid-19 crisis is over ?

Vaccines are coming. So what will this mean for the life of the office worker? A more flexible future looks certain. But there is a big unanswered question: will you be back in the office most of the time, say three or more days a week, or will you be working from home most of the time and attending the office for specific things, like training, key meetings and so on ?

The future will look different. Some call it blended working, some a hybrid model, but we are not yet sure what it will look like. So what are the experts saying?