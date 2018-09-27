Is Ireland’s 9% growth forecast the return of Leprechaun economics?

Smart Money: big changes by US multinationals are skewing Irish economic data

Cliff Taylor

The Economic and Social Research Institute forecast during the week that GDP would rise by 8.9 per cent this year, not far off double its previous prediction.

The CSO recently estimated growth was running at 9 per cent in the first half of the year.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.