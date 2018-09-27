Is Ireland’s 9% growth forecast the return of Leprechaun economics?
Smart Money: big changes by US multinationals are skewing Irish economic data
Ireland’s GDP figures are being boosted by accounting decisions made far away on the west coast of the US, with little relevance to our ‘real’ economy. Graphic: Irish Times Graphics
The IMF has estimated one quarter of Irish GDP growth last year was related to the production of Apple’s iPhone, even though the phones are not made in Ireland. Photograph: Getty
The Economic and Social Research Institute forecast during the week that GDP would rise by 8.9 per cent this year, not far off double its previous prediction.
The CSO recently estimated growth was running at 9 per cent in the first half of the year.