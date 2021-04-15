Is Ireland’s 12.5% tax rate running out of road?
Smart Money: Six ways multinational tax talks could end – and what they mean for Ireland
Danger here: The Biden administration has proposed increasing a tax rate currently imposed on the overseas earnings of US multinationals and set at 10.5 per cent. Photograph: AP
Corporate tax reform is going to be one of the big economic themes of 2021. But this is tax – so it isn’t straightforward. We will look at six ways in which the vital interplay of US policy and talks on a global deal under the aegis of the OECD might play out – and what this would mean for the Republic.
We’ll start with the outcomes which might involve less change for Ireland – and work up to the ones involving more far-reaching changes.