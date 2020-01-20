Irish rents show second-highest increase in Euro zone

Rents rose by 40 per cent in the Republic from 2007 to 2019, the second highest increase in the European Union, according to new figures.

Data from the EU’s official statistics body Eurostat shows that Lithuania was the only other Euro zone member to record a higher increase in rents that the State during the period with a 101 per cent jump in prices.

Overall, rents rose by an average of 21 per cent between 2007 and 2019 in the EU with costs rising in all but two countries.

The new figures also show that Ireland recorded the third-largest fall in house prices over the 12 years under review, with prices declining 16.7 per cent. This places it behind Greece and Romania, where prices fell by 40 per cent and 27.2 per cent respectively.

Fluctuated significantly

The statistics show house prices and rents have followed very different paths since the financial crisis. While rents increased steadily throughout the EU during the period up to the third quarter of 2019, house prices fluctuated significantly.

After an initial sharp decline following the financial crisis, house prices across the EU remained more or less stable between 2009 and 2014. They have since increased at a much faster pace than rents, increasing by 19.1 per cent overall from 2007 to 2019.

New figures from Eurostat, published this week, show house prices rose by 1.4 per cent in the euro zone and 1.5 per cent in the EU in the third quarter of 2019, with the highest increases in Latvia, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Portugal.