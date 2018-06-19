Irish property prices to ‘cool off’, Central Bank governor says

Central Bank governor Philip Lane said on Tuesday that he expects property prices to “cool off” over time as supply increases, although he pointed to the continuing “strong fundamentals” of the Irish market.

Irish house prices have now risen by 76 per cent from the trough, with Dublin residential property prices up by 90.1 per cent from their February 2012 lows, while a recent survey from Knight Frank placed Ireland as the fourth fastest growing property market in the world.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV from Sintra, Portugal, on Tuesday Mr Lane, a European Central Bank Governing Council member, said that given continued price growth, the Central Bank is keeping “a close eye on the housing market”.

Noting that price growth is happening in correlation with an economy that’s also growing quite quickly, with employment growing strongly and wages picking up, he said that there are “some strong fundamentals there”.

In addition, Mr Lane said “it’s also the case that we’re far below the peak prices”, while he pointed to the presence of the macro prudential rules, which limit lending, as offering a “cushion” or “buffer” in the event of a downturn in teh future.

However, he does expect price growth to dampen.

“What we have now a strong market, but we think over time, as house supply increases, some of this will cool off,” he said.

Looking to the global economy, Mr Lane said that it is resilient enough to withstand current trade tensions, although he warned that any escalation could threaten growth prospects.

Current trade disputes probably “aren’t enough to derail the world economy,” said Mr Lane, who is widely-tipped to be the next ECB chief economist. He added that if tariffs became widespread and persistent, that would represent a “big concern.”

Trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies intensified, with China vowing to retaliate “forcefully” against President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports. pressure and blackmail,” and said it would retaliate with counter measures. Trump ordered up identification of more Chinese imports for additional tariffs of 10 per cent -- with another $200 billion after that if Beijing retaliates.

“Those numbers are big and they are really important for the sectors in the front line but compared to size of the world economy they are still relatively contained,” said Mr Lane. He added that the ECB needs to “keep a close eye” on how the trade tensions unfold.

Former .S Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned that developed countries are badly equipped for another recession, both economically and politically, and central banks should be wary of raising interest rates just to control inflation.

“What Larry didn’t focus on is that interest rate policy is just one of the tools, and the range of tools that central banks can use to maintain its inflation target even during a slowdown is wide,” Lane said. “It is a challenge, the question is how to respond, I don’t think the answer is for central banks to sit on their hands and say we can’t do anything.” –Additional reporting Bloomberg