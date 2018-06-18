Irish property prices rising at fourth fastest pace globally

Irish property prices are now rising at the fourth fastest rate in the world, as experts say growth will continue until supply ramps up to meet demand.

According to the newly published Knight Frank Global House Price Index for the first quarter of the year, Irish property prices are rising at the fourth fastest pace in the world, with growth of some 12.7 per cent in the year to March 2018, behind only Hong Kong (+14.9%); Malta (+13.6%) and Iceland (13.2%).

Supply constraints are a common feature of the fastest growing countries - 96,000 apartments are due to be released in the next three to four years in Hong Kong which might quell price growth, but the survey found that supply constraints alongside strengthening demand are together putting pressure onprices in both Malta and Jersey (+12.1%). Overall, house prices are rising in 86 per cent of the 57 countries tracked by the index, with prices falling in Greece

(-0.2%), Italy (-0.3%), Norway (-1.1%) and Finland (-1.3%).

Lack of supply is also a critical feature of the Irish market, leading to continued price growth. Latest figures show that property prices rose by 13 per cent in the year to April, against a background of tight supply. Last week the Central Statistics Office finally offered some clarity on the level of construction being undertaken, when it revealed that only 14,446 properties were built last year - far below official figures.

On Monday, economist with Investec Philip O’Sullivan said that housing “remains the biggest domestic issue in the economy”, with a “significant disconnect between housing output and demand”. He forecasts that it will be 2021 or 2022 before supply rises to meet demand, and as such, expects prices to continue to rise.

“The path of least resistance for both prices and rents remains to the upside,” he said.

Increased supply

However, some relief could be in sight, according to new figures from property website MyHome.ie. It’s reporting a “ dramatic rise” in the number of houses available for sale in Dublin, with 5,083 houses currently on sale in the capital, up by 32 per cent on last year.The main increases of between 45 per cent to 50 per cent were in Dublin 13, 5, 1, 7, 22, 24, 4 and 6, while the smallest increases were in Dublin 11 and 3.

Angela Keegan, managing director of MyHome.ie, said that rising prices “have encouraged more homeowners to put their properties up for sale.”