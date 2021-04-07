Irish mortgage rates remain ‘stubbornly high,’ new figures show

Irish mortgage interest rates continue to be the second highest in the euro zone, new figures from the Central Bank reveal.

The weighed average interest rate on new mortgages was 2.78 per cent in February, down 12 basis points on the same month a year earlier but versus an EU average of 1.27 per cent.

The average interest rates on fixed rate agreements, which accounted for 82 per cent of all new mortgages in February, was unchanged from the previous month at 2.65 per cent.

Variable mortgage agreement rates meanwhile stood at an average 3.41 per cent, up 6 basis points versus January.

Overall, mortgages totalling €617 million were agreed in February, up 7 per cent versus the same month a year earlier and up 23 per cent compared to January.

Renegotiated mortgages rose to €295 million in February, the highest level of renegotiations since September 2020 with the weighed average interest rate on such mortgages coming in a 2.84 per cent.

Figures

Commenting on the new figures, Trevor Grant, chairman of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said mortgage rates remain “stubbornly high”.

“Ireland’s high interest rates have been a long-standing issue and whilst there are some banking and legal factors currently ensuring they will remain higher than average, there is still work that can and should be done to reduce interest rates overall.”

“Both new and existing borrowers can stand to save thousands in interest payments over the term of their mortgage. This is especially the case for existing borrowers currently on rates of between 3 to 3.5 per cent. Many can easily switch to rates closer to 2 per cent, which would lead to a significant saving over the term of their loan,” Mr Grant added.