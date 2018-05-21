Irish labour productivity grows at twice EU average, CSO reveals

Labour productivity in Ireland grew at an average annual rate of 4.5 per cent between 2000 and 2016, more than twice the EU average, according to a new report by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, the agency noted that while increases in productivity growth are typically associated with improvements in living standards, in Ireland’s case much of the growth was generated by the multinational sector with limited spillover into the domestic sector.

“There are many instances of very high productivity growth that result in a limited spillover into the ‘Domestic and Other Sector’ of the economy and in turn to Irish households,” the CSO said.

The organisation’s new productivity numbers, which will be published on an annual basis, shows most of the growth in productivity or business efficiency, was driven by increased capital investment.

The figures show there was a gradual downward trend in labour productivity from 2000 to 2008 while the post-crash period was characterised by strong increases in labour productivity due to the layoffs of workers, particularly in sectors such as construction, real estate and distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants.

Productivity then jumped by 26 per cent in 2015 as a result of “major globalisation events” which saw the relocation of €300 billion in capital assets to Ireland by multinationals – mainly in the form of intellectual property.

At the time, the CSO was forced to revise gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2015 up to 26 per cent, a figure that was derided derided by US economist Paul Krugman as “leprechaun economics”.

The latest figures show Ireland’s capital stock per worker has increased from €150,000 to €378,000 per worker between 2000 and 2016, an increase of 152 per cent, the highest level of growth recorded in the EU.

Capital stock per worker for the foreign sector increased by an average annual growth rate of 6.9 per cent to 2014. When the period is extended to 2016, the growth rate increases substantially to almost 32 per cent, reflecting the transfar in capital assets here in 2015

The growth in capital stock per worker in just the ‘Domestic and Other sector’ was around 3.5 per cent for the period up to 2016.

The EU average annual growth in capital stocks per worker from 2000 to 2016 was 0.6 per cent.

“The results in this publication are based on new work by the CSO to help users understand the impact the highly globalised nature of the Irish economy has on productivity measures,” the CSO’s Michael Connolly said.