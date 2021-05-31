Irish households save additional €14.9bn over past year
Savings rose by €2.2bn last month to bring total household deposits to €131 billion
Households also made significant repayments of credit totalling €242 million over the last yea. Photograph: iStock
Irish households saved an additional €14.9 billion in the 12 months to the end of April to bring total deposits to €131 billion.
Deposits increased by €2.2 billion last month, versus a €3 billion net inflow for April 2020, which was the first full month of strict Covid restrictions in the Republic.
Households also made significant repayments of credit totalling €242 million over the last year, versus drawdowns of €1.1 billion in the 12 months prior to April 2020.
New figures from the Central Bank shows net lending to Irish households fell by €303 million last month. In annual terms, repayments exceeded new lending by €242 million or 0.3 per cent.
Loans for house purchase fell by €166 million in April, while on an annual basis, lending totalled €408 million, the lowest recorded since May 2019.
Consumer lending saw a new decline of €90 million last month and by €554 million over the last year.
Additional data from the financial regulator shows card spending, including ATM withdrawals, totalled €6.2 billion last month, down €350 million versus March. In annual terms, card spending was up €2 billion or 47 per cent versus April 2020, when lockdowns were first introduced.
Online spending fell 8 per cent last month compared to March although it remained higher than in-store spending and accounted for 51 per cent of all point-of-sales transactions.