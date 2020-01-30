Irish households 80% wealthier than at low point of recession, CSO figures show

Irish households are 80 per cent wealthier than they were at the low point of the recession, on paper at least, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). But the numbers also show home ownership rates are continuing to decline.

The CSO found the median or typical net wealth of Irish households in 2018 was €184,900. This was 80.2 per cent higher than the €102,600 recorded in 2013 thanks in the main to rising property values, which boost the wealth of households, which own their own home.

The figures, contained in the CSO’s latest Household Finance and Consumption Survey, however, highlight a stark disparity between rich and poor households in the Republic.

The wealthiest 10 per cent of households were found to have a net wealth greater than €835,000 while the bottom 10 per cent had a net wealth of less than €1,000.

Over two thirds (69.5 per cent) of households owned their main residence last year, either with or without a mortgage, compared to 70.5 per cent in 2013. The proportion was 80 per cent as recently as 1990.

Falling home ownership rates has become a major election issue, with opposition parties promising to halt the decline if elected.

The median value for households’ main residence in 2018 was €250,000, up from €150,000 in 2013. The median net wealth of households owning their own home was €287,300, while for renters it was considerably less at €5,900.

The survey also found that wealth in the Irish society is “more concentrated” in the Eastern and Midlands region, with a median net wealth of €212,700, compared to €189,700 in the Southern region and €146,900 in the Northern and Western region.

Inheritances and gifts

The survey also highlighted that a third of households (32.7 per cent) reported that they received an inheritance or a substantial gift at some time in the past. However, this varied depending on how wealthy a household was.

More than two thirds (67.6 per cent) of the wealthiest 10 per cent of households here were in receipt of a substantial inheritance or gift but this dropped to just over one tenth (10.3 per cent) for the 10 per cent of households with the lowest net wealth.

The figures also showed that more than half (51.5 per cent) of all households have some form of debt including mortgages, loans, credit cards and overdrafts, down from 56.8 per cent in 2013.

Overall, the median value of debt, for those households that have debt, has dropped by over €20,000 since 2013, from €63,000 to €42,300.

Commenting on the report, the CSO’s Stephen Lee said: “The Household Finance and Consumption Survey is the only household survey that collects combined information on asset, income and debt levels of Irish households.”