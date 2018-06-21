Irish house prices rose by 431% during the boom, new study reveals

House prices in the Republic rose by a dramatic 431 per cent between 1995 and 2007, a new study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

The rapid acceleration in prices during the boom was followed by an equally precipitous fall during the crash, with prices dropping by nearly 50 per cent in the five-year period between 2007 and 2013.

Since 2013, prices have risen again by 57 per cent. The rise and fall and rise again of Irish house prices has been more pronounced than anywhere else in the world, the ESRI study indicated.

In the UK, the next most volatile market, house prices rose by 240 per cent during the boom, but fell by only 7 per cent during the downturn. In Spain, which has similar housing problems to the Republic, prices rose by nearly 200 per cent in the boom and fell by 30 per cent during the crash.

In Germany, which avoided the boom and bust seen in other countries, house prices fell by 5 per cent during the boom and rose by 13 per cent during the downturn.

Rising again

The findings were revealed at an ESRI-hosted conference on housing in Dublin. The study forecasts that house prices here would rise by some 11 per cent over the next two years, suggesting the current level of property price inflation - estimated at 13 per cent- would cool.

The think tank’s Kieran McQuinn ruled out the prospect of another housing bubble, however, suggesting that the current strong level of price growth was supported by fundamentals.

Prices would continue to rise because supply remained below “structural demand,” he said.

The ESRI has scaled back its forecasts for housing completions on the basis of new data from Central Statistics Office (CSO), which suggests previous Government estimates of supply have, up to now, greatly overstated output.

Opening the conference earlier, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said he expected 20,000 new homes to be built this year and 25,000 in 2019. but he admitted that would not be enough to satisfy the current level of demand.

He said the CSO’s new housing figures provided greater clarity for policymakers and while they were below previous estimates, they still pointed to a big upswing in supply.