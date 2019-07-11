Irish house prices may be hit by a hard Brexit, Central Bank warns

The Central Bank has warned that currently “high” Irish house prices could fall in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU, as it outlined in a report how a disorderly Brexit would hit employment levels, incomes, and the financial standing of the banking sector.

A Financial Stability Review, published on Thursday, said that while house prices in the Republic “on average are around what would be expected” given the state of the economy, they “exceed historical averages” when looked at from a price-to-rent and price-to-income perspective.

“Higher positive deviations from long-run averages of price-to-income are typically associated with higher probabilities of house price declines,” said the report, which succeeds the Macro Financial Review which has been published for the last number of years.

While the surge in house prices in recent years has not been driven by bank credit, determinants such as interest rates and disposable income are sensitive to economic developments, which are highly sensitive to global factors, the report said.

A negative shock, such as Brexit or “some unforeseen geopolitical event has the potential to cause house prices to fall in the period ahead,” it said, adding that this could be a result of income falls, or a changed view by overseas investors, which have been increasingly involved in the market in recent times.

Figures released on Wednesday by the Central Statistics Office showed that house price inflation had cooled to an annual rate of 2.8 per cent in May - the lowest since July 2013 - from 12.4 per cent for the same month last year. Much of easing in prices has been put down to Central Bank mortgage-lending limits introduced in 2015.

The Financial Stability Review said that uncertainty around the eventual Brexit outcome “remains elevated”, which has been reflected by sterling’s recent falls against other major currencies.

“The extension of the UK’s departure from the EU to 31 October has allowed further time for households and businesses - including in the financial sector - to continue contingency planning,” the bank said in the review.

“The main outstanding source of risk to financial stability in Ireland stems from a worse-than-expected macroeconomic shock. This could arise if the expected negative impact through trade channels is compounded by a sharp increase in uncertainty and a fall in confidence, with knock-on effects to Irish employment, incomes and investment.”

The Central Bank estimated earlier this year that a no-deal Brexit would shave 6 per cent off the size of the Irish economy over two years. However, the country’s banks were stress tested by European authorities against the threat of a 9 per cent hit. AIB and Bank of Ireland would be able to maintain their capital levels above minimum regulatory requirements under this scenario, the tests found.