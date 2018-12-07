Irish food shortages should be ‘pressed home’ in Brexit talks, Tory MP says

Leaked British government papers claim Ireland could face food shortages and a 7 per cent drop in gross domestic product if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper quoted Conservative MP Priti Patel, the former International Development Secretary , saying that this should be used as leverage in negotiations to get Ireland to drop its insistence on the backstop guarantee relating to the Irish border.

The papers specify that trade in perishable goods, such as food supplies, would be particularly badly affected, though it is not clear what part of the UK government produced the report.

Trucks at Dublin port earlier this month. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Ms Patel said: “This paper appears to show the government were well aware Ireland will face significant issues in a no-deal scenario. Why hasn’t this point been pressed home during the negotiations? There is still time to go back to Brussels and get a better deal.”

Official sources in Dublin were dismissive of the report, saying that extensive preparations were under way to prepare for all Brexit scenarios, including in the food sector. The leaking of the documents and other recent comments by the hard Brexit lobby are seen in Dublin as a ploy to try to put pressure on the Irish government, which continues to insist that there will be no change to the backstop provision in the withdrawal agreement.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

A range of reports have come up with different estimates on the impact on the Irish economy, with Copenhagen Economics completing a report for Government suggesting that under a hard Brexit scenario GDP here could be 7 per cent lower over the next decade than would otherwise be the case.

It is not clear how quickly the UK official forecasts reported in The Times suggest Ireland would be hit, but it focuses on the trading exposure of the Irish economy, reportedly saying this means the economic damage here would be greater than the UK.

It quotes the document as saying that Ireland is “a more open economy than the UK, accounting for 60 per cent of GDP comprised of goods imports and exports, as opposed to 40 per cent for Great Britain,” meaning the economic hit would be worse here.

The threat of food shortages relates to our significant imports of a range of food products from the UK and the risk that supply chains could be disrupted after a hard Brexit, with queues at ports and delays due to new bureaucracy and the imposition of tariffs. Ireland imports over €4 billion in food from the UK each year, just under half of all food imports. However Irish food exports to the UK exceed €5 billion.

Sources here say that preparations already underway to limit any impact in supplies to shops in the case of a no-deal Brexit, but that some upheaval and delay for a period is possible if there are major hold-ups in freight traffic between Ireland and the UK.

Official sources here and sources in the food sector say that Irish supermarkets and their suppliers have done significant work on examining their supply chains in the event of a hard Brexit. The key problem is that many of the products come directly from UK warehouses into the distribution centres of Irish supermarkets, moving on a daily basis with limited storage on the island of Ireland.

Key products imported include ready meals, cereals, biscuits and a whole range of other food lines from the big multinational groups, including some time-sensitive products.

Sources say that Bord Bia has worked with the major groups on these key supply chain issues and extra storage capacity is being considered in Ireland by some groups to offset the impact of any hard Brexit next March.

However, if there is major disruption across the UK at ports like Dover and also at Holyhead, this is bound to lead to some delays and disruption to products entering Ireland in the case of a no-deal Brexit.