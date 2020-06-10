Irish food exports to UK could be hit with €1.35bn in tariffs in no-deal Brexit

Tariffs on Irish food imports into the UK would come to about €1.35 billion a year in the event of the no-deal Brexit, Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has warned.

“That would have serious implications for those sectors and there will need to be supports put in place,” she told a webinar event hosted by consultancy group PwC.

The UK government last month published a new UK Global Tariff regime to replace the EU’s Common External Tariff.

The new tariff schedule, which would apply to EU and Irish goods if the ongoing Brexit talks fail to produce a deal, is roughly equivalent to those charged by the EU on imports from third countries.

The imposition of tariffs on Irish-UK trade would pose big problems for several sectors here, most notably the beef sector, which exports 50 per cent of its output to the UK.

Ms McEntee paid a grim picture of the Brexit talks, which have remained deadlocked for months and are now running up against a year-end deadline for reaching a deal.

“What the UK is asking for and offering in return is not where we need to be,” she said.

“What the UK is being offered is unparalleled access to the single market but what they are looking for is access to this market [with recognition of their] own qualifications and standards without actually complying to the rules and regulations,” she said.

“It’s unprecedented that a member state or any other third country would have access of this level or of this scale without having to take on board some of the rules and regulations that create that level playing field,” the minister said.

Backtracking

The EU’s negotiating team has accused London of backtracking on the commitments it made last year, including pledges to achieve a close economic partnership and to co-operate on security and policing.

“There has to be agreement on all areas, it’s not a matter of picking and choosing,” Ms McEntee said.

But Robin Barnett, British ambassador to Ireland, said the UK was seeking a trade deal with the EU similar to those struck by Brussels with the likes of Canada, Japan and South Korea.

In other words, agreements that removed most of the tariffs while not obliging the countries to stick closely to EU rules.

“We all agree on the importance of fair and open competition,” he said. Mr Barnett said both sides needed to reach a fair and balanced deal that was in both the interests of the UK and the European Union.

With talks at a stalemate, the focus is now on a meeting between UK prime minister Boris Johnson,European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel ahead of the next European Council Summit on June 19th.

German presidency

If the negotiations can be progressed then a deal could yet be reached during the German presidency of the EU which starts on July 1st.

If a deal is not reached, and the transition period is not extended, trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms would have serious economic implications for the State, particularly if the economy here is still struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.