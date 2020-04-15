Irish exports decline by over €2bn in February as coronavirus hits global trade

Irish goods exports dropped by over €2 billion in February as the coronavirus, still largely confined to Asia, hit global trade.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show goods exports decreased by nearly €2.2 billion (-16 per cent ) to €11.6 billion in February.

Exports of organic chemicals fell by 19 per cent to €2.3 billion while exports of medical and pharmaceutical products also decreased by 14 per cent to €3.4 billion. This represented 29 per cent of the value of total exports.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports, however, increased by 4 per cent to €7.7 billion.

This led to a decrease of €2.5 billion (-39 per cent) in the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to just under €4 billion in February .