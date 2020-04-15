Irish exports decline by over €2bn in February as coronavirus hits global trade
Latest figures show exports of organic chemicals and medical and pharmaceutical products fell
Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show goods exports decreased by nearly €2.2 billion (-16 per cent ) to €11.6 billion in February. Photograph: Alan Betson
Irish goods exports dropped by over €2 billion in February as the coronavirus, still largely confined to Asia, hit global trade.
Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show goods exports decreased by nearly €2.2 billion (-16 per cent ) to €11.6 billion in February.
Exports of organic chemicals fell by 19 per cent to €2.3 billion while exports of medical and pharmaceutical products also decreased by 14 per cent to €3.4 billion. This represented 29 per cent of the value of total exports.
Seasonally adjusted goods imports, however, increased by 4 per cent to €7.7 billion.
This led to a decrease of €2.5 billion (-39 per cent) in the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to just under €4 billion in February .