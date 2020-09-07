Irish economy shrinks by 6.1% in second quarter

The Irish economy contracted by 6.1 per cent between April and June, as a jump in exports offset much of the coronavirus’ impact.

The slump in activity, detailed in the latest quarterly national accounts from the Central Statistics Agency (CSO), was considerably less than the euro zone average of 12 per cent.

The CSO said sectors focused on the domestic market experienced significantly lower levels of economic activity in the quarter with construction contracting by 38.3 per cent and the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector contracting by 30.3 per cent.

Consumption, the largest component of domestic demand, fell by 19.6 per cent as shops, bars and restaurants were forced to close to curb the spread of the virus.

Industrial output overall, however, grew by 1.5 per cent per cent in volume terms helped by exports from the globalised sector of the economy.

Activity

The CSO said the impact of Covid-19 on overall economic activity was partly offset by an increase of €37.8 billion in net exports of goods and services in the quarter, largely driven by a fall in Intellectual Property Product (IPP) imports.

Gross National Product (GNP) - a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals - contracted by 7.4 per cent.

“The impact of the Covid-19 restrictions varied across the sectors of the economy,” the CSO’s Jennifer Banim said.

“ Growth continued in some of the more globalised sectors, with industry growing by 1.5 per cent. However, the multinational-dominated Information and Communication sector contracted by 2.3 per cent in the quarter,” she said.