Irish economy grows by record 11.1% in third quarter

The Irish economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter of 2020, growing by a record 11.1 per cent, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions triggered a resurgence in activity across all sectors.

This compares to a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) terms of 6.1 per cent in the second quarter and 2 per cent in the first quarter.

The latest quarterly national accounts from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show sectors focused on the domestic market experienced significantly higher levels of economic activity with construction activity jumping by 53 per cent.

Activity in the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector, which had been severely impacted by the initial lockdown, grew by 46.9 per cent.

Growth also continued in the more globalised sectors with the pharma-dominated industry sector growing by 4.6 per cent while activity in the IT sector rose by 24.9 per cent in the quarter.

On the consumer side, personal spending on goods and services grew by 21 per cent in the quarter. This tallies with a sharp uptick in retail sales seen over the same period as consumer activity resumed.

The rebound may, however, be short-lived with the reintroduction of lockdown measures in the fourth quarter expected to curtail economic activity again.

Overall, GDP, the standard measure of growth, is estimated to have increased by 11.1 per cent between July and September, driven largely by the increases in personal spending and by growth of 5.7 per cent in exports of goods and services.

The State recorded a trade surplus of €41 billion for the quarter as pharma and IT exports grew rapidly as a result of the crisis.

Gross National Product (GNP), a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals, however, contracted by 1.9 per cent reflecting what the CSO said was a significant increase in multinational profit outflows.

Responding to the figures, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: “This bounce-back was to be expected following the sharp hit seen in the second quarter, and is in keeping with patterns seen in other countries.”

He said the numbers “very much highlight” the dual economic impact of the pandemic, with net exports making a significant positive contribution to GDP in year-on-year terms on the back of robust growth in pharma exports, while the domestic economy still lags in annual terms having suffered a severe hit in the second quarter.