Irish economy grows 1.2% in first quarter as exports offset Covid-19 impact

The Irish economy expanded by 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 as exports of IT and pharma offset the impact of Covid-19 on the domestic economy, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Provisional figures published on Friday show there was a 4.6 per cent rise in GDP compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Net exports of goods and services increased by almost €1.9 billion in the first three months, driving the increase in GDP.

Gross National Product (GNP), which strips out the multinational profit flows, rose by 0.1 per cent during the first three months and was up 5.5 per cent versus the first quarter of 2019, the data shows.

The latest figures show the impact of Covid-19 across the economy, with the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurant sector contracting by 12.7 per cent.

During the quarter, professional, administrative and support services and agriculture contracted by 5.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively. Construction declined by 1.6 per cent while other services sectors were broadly unchanged.

There was a 4.7 per cent decline in personal spending during the first three months as lockdown restrictions came into force.

Capital investment was still strong at €51.4 billion, driven by imports of intellectual Property products to the State.