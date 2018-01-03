Irish 10-year bonds set to carry interest rate below 1%

The Republic is set to pay an interest rate of less than 1 per cent on as much as €4 billion of 10-year bonds that it plans to sell on Wednesday.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) announced on Tuesday that it planned to sell the bonds through a group of banks, getting ahead of an expected rush of issuance from European sovereigns in the coming weeks. Sources said that the agency plans to raise between €3 billion and €4 billion through the deal.

The banks and securities firms behind the deal indicated on Wednesday that the bonds will be priced to carry a coupon, or interest rate, of 0.05 percentage points over the so-called mid-swaps rate. This equates to a rate of 0.985 per cent, according to market sources.

First to market

“This will be the fifth year in a row that Ireland has run a syndicated sale in early January, avoiding the issuance traffic that is likely to follow as the month progresses,” said Ryan McGrath, head of fixed-income strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin.

Ireland is the first European sovereign to tap the bond markets in 2018.

“Ireland’s maturity debt profile is one of the strongest in Europe. The weighted average maturity of Irish debt is 10.4 years which compares very favourably to the euro area average weighted maturity of 7 years.”

While the Government aims to deliver a balanced budget this year for the first time since before the financial crisis erupted in 2008, the NTMA faces €24.2 billion of debt refinancing between 2018 and 2019, with a further €18.5 billion of bonds due to mature in 2020.

Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy in Dublin, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are managing the latest bond sale on behalf of the NTMA.