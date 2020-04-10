Ireland unlikely to access EU rescue package, says Donohoe

Ireland is unlikely to rely on the European Union’s main rescue package to fund its Covid-19 support schemes, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

EU finance ministers last night agreed a major €540 billion package of measures to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic, which includes credit lines of up to €240 billion from the European Stability Mechanism - the euro area’s bailout fund.

However, Mr Donohoe said the Government was confident that it would be able to borrow the money it needs “directly through the financial markets”.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) raised €6 billion in its largest bond sale in over a decade on Tuesday, receiving €33 billion in orders, 5.5 times the issue.

Mr Donohoe said it was possible that Ireland would need to access some of the €200 billion being made available from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help fund companies.

He said earlier that he is resolutely confident the country “can create a new economy” and create new services to recover and move forward, but he cautioned, “we have a journey ahead of us.” The new welfare supports will be monitored and may need to be strengthened to aid the recovery as 200,000 workers access the wage subsidy scheme. “If they need to be changed we will do so.” Mr Donohoe said the deal reached with EU finance ministers on Thursday night has three different elements.