Ireland should be wary as tech giants cancel Trump

The corporate cancellation of the US president Donald Trump in the dying days of his regime is in large parts entertaining and satisfying but also slightly worrying. If it is a harbinger of future corporate activism or large-scale political intervention by business interests, then Ireland is vulnerable to that trend because most of the companies involved are embedded in our society.

The extent of the vulnerability is not yet entirely clear. It is possible that this mass corporate intervention aimed at the highest level of US politics is a once-off that is solely down to the particular characteristics of Trump. He is, after all, so odious that it makes it extremely difficult for anyone, including journalists, to give due consideration to anything about him with real objectivity.