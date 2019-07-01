Ireland set to save about €3bn a year as cost of funding falls

Ireland’s annual debt servicing costs are set to fall by about €3 billion a year as the Government continues to save on the cost of funding due to falling interest rates. However, launching its annual report on Monday, the National Treasury & Management Agency (NTMA) warned that Ireland’s debt levels remain high, which creates “significant exposure” to rising interest rates in the medium term.

In its annual report for 2018, the state’s debt funding agency said that today’s interest rate yield environment is contributing to significant reductions in the State’s interest bill.

“We estimate that our annual debt servicing cost will fall to €5 billion this year and is likely to fall to € 4.5 billion in 2020, representing an annual saving of €3 billion on peak levels seen in 2014,” said NTMA chief executive, Conor O’Kelly.

The country’s debt funding has also been put on more even keel on the back of the eimination of debt “chimneys” over the course of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“Taking a medium term view, once the last of the chimneys is eliminated in 2020 the annual redemption profile will be as smooth as any time in our history. We will be in this position because Ireland has taken advantage of the low interest rate environment to issue long-term debt, locking in the benefits of this low-cost borrowing for years to come,” Mr O’Kelly said.

However, Mr O’Kelly warned that the country’s debt remains high at over € 200 billion.

“This leaves Ireland exposed to the risk of increased debt service costs in the medium term. It is worth pointing out that this year’s interest bill will still be three times the annual average over the period from 2003 to 2008 despite the cost of borrowing being four times lower,” he said.