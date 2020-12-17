Ireland’s economic crisis has lessons for the EU

McGuinness launches plan to ease the selling of non-performing loans by banks

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Mairead McGuinness: part of her plan involves proposals for national asset-management agencies to be established by EU states to take on banks’ bad loans if required

Mairead McGuinness: part of her plan involves proposals for national asset-management agencies to be established by EU states to take on banks’ bad loans if required

 

A cluster of Irish people are involved in bringing lessons learned from Ireland’s economic crisis and applying them across the EU.

Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness has launched a plan to ease the selling of non-performing loans by banks so that they can begin to lend again and fuel economic recovery.

Part of the plan involves proposals for national asset-management agencies to be established by EU states to take on banks’ bad loans if required.

Ireland’s Nama is a direct inspiration.

The agency gave a presentation to the European Commission’s expert group on how to tackle non-performing loans in September. It talked through the set-up of the agency by the Irish government and its task to “cleanse and repair” Irish banks’ balance sheets, making the case for how asset-management companies can speed up the resolution of bad loans by concentrating expertise in one place.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is an influential figure in the plan as president of the Eurogroup, and will be working with the commission on the goal of a broader banking union in the EU that would introduce more competition into domestic markets.

In the background senior commission officials John Berrigan and Peter Power are in key roles in McGuinness’s department of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union as it works to implement the plan.

Both Donohoe and McGuinness have been explicit that the plan has been informed by their experience of the last crisis out of a conviction that bad loans should not be allowed to become a prolonged drag on the EU’s economic growth by sucking up bank resources and restricting lending.

It comes amid fears that an accumulation of defaults is just around the corner, with an acknowledgement that government supports to sectors and employees are indirectly propping up banks, and this can’t go on forever.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.