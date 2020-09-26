Ireland’s Covid-19 economy in five graphs

Uncertainty has gripped the economy. Here’s where we’re at in this strangest of recessions

Output in modern multinational-dominated sectors continues to rise but in more traditional sectors is down sharply. Image: Getty Images

Output in modern multinational-dominated sectors continues to rise but in more traditional sectors is down sharply. Image: Getty Images

 

Uncertainty is the only sure thing, and if you want to know when it is going to end, ask an immunologist, not an economist. But here is where we are at right now. 

Jobs hits

Unemployment shot up during the lockdown. The jobless rate among those over 25 is now around 12.6 per cent and much higher for younger workers. Over the coming months it will be clear that many jobs are not coming back and Government jobs market policy will have to step up in areas such as training, reskilling and jobs placement.

Big fall and a bounce – but where next?

The domestic economy collapsed by around 18 per cent between the final quarter of last year and the second quarter of this year. It has bounced back and is at the less damaging end of the scenarios outlined by IFAC. But with new restrictions no one is sure where it goes next and there are worries that the recovery could run out of steam.

Mind the gap

A big gap has quickly appeared between Government spending and revenue. The deficit could hit €30 billion this year – taxes are ahead of expectations at the start of the crisis, but there are extra pressures on spending. IFAC calculations look at spending, excluding debt and interest, and revenues excluding potentially volatile corporate tax, to try to look at the underlying picture. There will be another big deficit next year, with a need to borrow up to €15 billion before any budget measures are considered.

A tale of two economies

Output in modern multinational-dominated sectors like pharma, chemicals and medical devices continues to rise, but in more traditional sectors output is down sharply. The strength in multinational sectors has protected better-paid jobs and tax revenues.

Differential impact

Unemployment shot up when the economy was shut down and, while it has fallen back, remains worryingly high. The rate, including those on Covid-19 payments, remains much higher for the under-25s than for older employees. Measuring youth unemployment is difficult – some of those on the Covid-19 payment will go back into education, for example, or part-time jobs. But clearly a youth unemployment crisis is looming, with younger, often lower-paid workers in sectors like hospitality, tourism, entertainment and retail at most risk.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.