Ireland most exposed in euro zone to rate ‘shock’, Moody’s says

Ireland’s economy and government finances are the most exposed among a group of euro zone countries assessed by ratings agency Moody’s to a “shock” tightening of borrowing costs in the market.

Speaking at a conference in Dublin on Tuesday, Moody’s lead analyst of Ireland’s sovereign creditworthiness, Katrin Muehlbronner, noted that the Republic’s market borrowing costs have been most helped in the currency area from the ECB’s €2.5 trillion quantitative-easing (QE) bond-buying programme, which is currently being phased out.

Ms Muehlbronner noted that the ECB’s QE programme, introduced in 2015, shaved about 1.5 percentage points off Ireland’s 10-year government bond yields, marginally more than second-main beneficiary, Portugal.

She also said that the European Central Bank is currently expected to move its main rate, currently at a record low, higher from 2019.

Moody’s, which alone among the main ratings agencies in reducing its stance on Ireland’s creditworthiness to “junk” during the financial crisis, upgraded its rating on the Republic in September to A2, although that remains five levels below its top-notch Aaa rating.

The upgrade reflected the State’s strong economic growth, near-balanced budget and declining public debt burden, the agency said at the time.

Ms Muehlbronner said Brexit and US tax reforms, which make Ireland less attractive for US companies weighing investment, were s among the main risks facing the State.

Looking at Europe as a whole, Ms Muehlbronner said the economy is growing at its fastest and most-broad-based pace since the onset of the financial crisis. However, she said that limited progress on structural reforms – from labour market to fiscal overhauls – will affect the current cyclical recovery feeding into longer-term growth.