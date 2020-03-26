Ireland heads for recession as Covid-19 bites - ESRI

The Irish economy will fall into recession this year, shrinking by as much as 7.1 per cent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has predicted.

In its latest quarterly assessment, the think tank said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest threat that the Irish economy has faced since the financial crisis.

Assuming the current shutdown measures stay in place for a 12-week period and the economy recovers afterwards, the institute said it expected the economy to contract by 7.1 per cent in 2020.

“Consumption, investment and net trade would all fall sharply; households would cut spending, firms would cancel or postpone investment and external demand for Irish goods and services will fall,” it said.

The Government has forecasted growth for the economy of 3-4 per cent this year but that prediction was made before the coronavirus outbreak. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has already indicated there will be a significant downward move.

The ESRI warns that the labour market is set to face the largest shock in a single quarter in living memory - with the unemployment rate soaring to 18 per cent in the first three months of the year from a position at the end of 2019 where the economy had an unemployment rate of 4.8 per cent - almost full employment.

