Ireland branded ‘tax pirate’ by Dutch MEP Paul Tang

Ireland is a “tax pirate” and is “stealing” the tax base from other countries, Dutch politician Paul Tang said.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Mr Tang said Ireland has not taken into account the impact its corporate tax rate has on its European partners

He described countries like Ireland and Luxembourg as “tax pirates” because of the tax measures they have taken to attract multi national companies. “A small country like Ireland has more foreign investment than Germany or France, that’s weird.”

Ireland’s investment is ultimately down to “loads of paper constructions” to avoid taxes, he said.

Big corporations “pay hardly any tax” he said and had avoided €5billion tax in Europe.

“It’s about fairness. Where they generate profits is where they should pay taxes,” the MEP said.

He described the tax arrangements of multi nationals as “paper constructions to avoid taxes.” They don’t affect the “real economy, or jobs or factories.”

The problem is that it is not known what the impact such tax rates have on other countries, said Mr Tang.

“Ireland doesn’t take into account the impact of its actions on its European partners.

“My claim is that you’re stealing the tax base from other countries.”

He called for a new digital tax for the tech giants. Europe has to lead the way, he added, as the US will not do so.