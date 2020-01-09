Ireland and multinationals will likely be in lockstep on OECD tax reforms

Even if final agreement isn’t great for Ireland the ultimate impact could still be years away

Pointing to the record levels of foreign direct investment lured to Ireland over the last five years, IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan, above, suggested companies don’t seem very bothered by what has been done so far

Pointing to the record levels of foreign direct investment lured to Ireland over the last five years, IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan, above, suggested companies don’t seem very bothered by what has been done so far

 

At its results briefing on Wednesday morning, IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan was keen not to overplay the risks to the State’s investment strategy of corporate tax reform.

Ireland, under pressure from a disapproving European Union led by France and Germany, has in recent years watered down certain elements of its tax-avoiding toolbox made available to incoming multinationals. It was recently last call for Google’s favoured Double Irish move, for example.

But as he pointed to the record levels of foreign direct investment lured to these shores over the last five years, Shanahan suggested that companies don’t seem terribly bothered by what has been done so far: “As you can see in the results over the last five years, there has been no diminution in investment.”

It is on supranational moves to co-ordinate on corporate tax, however, where Ireland has most to lose. The Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) has proposed a number of measures, including changes to the calculation of tax bases and possible global minimum rates.

As Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary pointed out later on Wednesday, the OECD tax reforms due to be finalised in the summer are “the key risk” for Ireland in the coming years: “Ireland achieved its successes last year in spite of rising protectionist threats, but the outcome of the deliberations by the OECD will have more direct implications for Ireland.”

But even if the final agreement isn’t great for Ireland’s ability to conduct our usual corporate tax gymnastics, the ultimate impact could still be years away. As both O’Leary and Shanahan pointed out, it will take a long time for each state to transpose whatever is agreed into law.

And then there is the weight carried by the multinationals themselves. In an unusual acknowledgement of the realpolitik of the situation, Shanahan recalled that the biggest multinationals are “significant players [that will] seek to influence the OECD outcome through the normal channels internationally”.

The biggest ones domiciled here will likely be humming a similar tune to the State that fetes them.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.