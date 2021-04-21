International tax reform will cut Ireland’s corporate tax base by 20%, Donohoe says

While changes to international tax rules are likely to cost Ireland, “continued uncertainty and instability” poses a bigger risk, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking at a seminar on international taxation hosted by the Department of Finance, Mr Donohoe acknowledged that corporate tax reform at OECD level was likely to shrink Ireland’s corporate tax base by about 20 per cent or €2 billion a year.

“There are risks in an agreement, but the risks may be greater with continued uncertainty and instability if there is no agreement,” he said.

“There will be twists and turns in this negotiation over the months ahead and I think it is in everyone’s interests to have a balanced agreement,” Mr Donohoe said.

A major shake-up of the way corporation tax is collected internationally is on the horizon.

The fear is that a minimum effective tax rate for businesses - being pushed for by the US and at the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) level - could undermine Ireland’s 12.5 per cent headline rate.

Mr Donohoe insisted the State’s long-established corporate tax rate was a fair rate “and within the ambit of healthy tax competition”.

“It is a rate that can contribute to exchequer revenues for investment in infrastructure and capacity, and one that can also stimulate investment, growth and innovation, which are core to Ireland’s industrial policy,” he said.

The Department of Finance has factored in €2 billion in lower annual revenues from corporation tax by 2025 to allow for the impact on Ireland of international changes coming from new US policies.

A €500 million cost to annual corporate tax revenue is factored in each year from 2022 to 2025 to account for likely changes.

However the Department of Finance still expects a small increase in total corporation tax receipts from €11.6 billion this year to €12.5 billion by 2025, a much smaller rate of increase than seen in recent years.