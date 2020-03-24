Insurers under fire, Government finalises support packages and how to save money on waste

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has called on insurers not to reject businesses’ claims for loss of earnings if they were advised by the Government to shut up shop to contain the spread of Covid-19, amid evidence the industry is relying on fine print and technicalities to avoid payouts. Joe Brennan reports.

With the Government finalising its support package to support employees and businesses through the coronavirus crisis, Cliff Taylor looks at what the economists reckon will be the (hopefully) short-term international economic impact.

Naomi O’Leary reports that EU finance ministers agreed to suspend restrictions on borrowing and spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic havoc it is causing, bringing an end to an era of fiscal rectitude.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a massive package of measures was unveiled. Derek Scally reports from Berlin on its likely impact.

Back at home, Bank of Ireland is temporarily closing 101 branches, almost 40 per cent of its locations, amid the ongoing spread of Covid-19. And there was more bad news for the aviation sector, with Aer Lingus regional operator Stobart Air laying off staff and temporarily suspending all international flights from Saturday, while Knock airport announced that the same crisis would force it to temporarily lay off workers from next week.

There was better news from Irish sportswear company,, O’Neills, which is to manufacture scrubs for the healthcare sector. Francess McDonnell reports.

And Deirdre McQuillan has news on a small Irish fashion company has suddenly found a surge in demand for its services as a result of the Covid-19 havoc. Skmmp (pronounced “Skimp”) is a virtual showroom that offers a solution for luxury fashion giants now having to rethink how they operate without a digital wholesale sales strategy.

Reflecting on the impact on retailers of the crisis, Laura Slattery writes that “in a crisis, marketers must walk the fine line between the helpful and the hard sell”.

Ireland’s reputation for tax certainty is under threat because of the “aggressive” actions being taken by Revenue, the Dublin-based Edmund Burke Institute has claimed.

Finally, in our personal finance coverage, Joanne Hunt advises that, with more domestic waste likely in the weeks ahead, it’s a good time to review your waste disposal contract. And Dominic Coyle’s Q&A column tackles the messy division of assets in the event of a divorce.